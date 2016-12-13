FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
DBRS downgrades Monte dei Paschi to B (low)
December 13, 2016 / 5:21 PM / 8 months ago

DBRS downgrades Monte dei Paschi to B (low)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Credit rating agency DBRS said on Tuesday it had lowered troubled Italian lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena's senior long-term rating to B (low) from B (high).

DBRS also changed the review on Monte dei Paschi's ratings to "Developing" from "Negative Implications".

In a statement DBRS said the move reflected both a higher execution risk for the bank's privately-funded recapitalisation plan and increased investors' concerns over political stability in Italy. (Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

