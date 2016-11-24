FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Monte dei Paschi says required quorum reached at shareholder meeting
November 24, 2016 / 9:21 AM / 9 months ago

Monte dei Paschi says required quorum reached at shareholder meeting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SIENA, Italy, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Troubled Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena managed to gather enough shareholders at a meeting on Thursday, reaching the quorum needed to validly approve a vital 5 billion euro ($5.3 billion) share issue.

Monte dei Paschi said shareholders representing 22.37 percent of the bank's capital were present at the meeting, just above a required 20 percent threshold which could have proven a hurdle given the lender's highly fragmented shareholder base.

Outgoing Chairman Massimo Tononi said 242 shareholders were represented at the meeting, holding 656 million shares.

Monte dei Paschi emerged as the weakest lender in Europe in industry stress tests in July and needs to raise money to stave off the risk of being wound down.($1 = 0.9471 euros) (Reporting by Stefano Bernabei, writing by Valentina Za)

