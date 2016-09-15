Monte dei Paschi shares rise after new CEO named

MILAN, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Shares in ailing Italian lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena rose on Thursday after the bank appointed a new chief executive to implement an arduous emergency rescue plan to avert the risk of being wound down.

Marco Morelli, formerly head of Bank of America Merrill Lynch in Italy, was named after a board meeting of the Tuscan bank on Wednesday.

The appointment came less than a week after Fabrizio Viola agreed to step down under pressure from the Italian treasury and investment banks involved in a deal to raise as much as 5 billion euros ($5.61 billion) to bolster the bank's capital.

Sources close to the consortium said investors had shown scant interest in backing the cash call with Viola as CEO, given that under his tenure the bank has burnt through 8 billion euros of share sales.

In a sign of further instability at the top, Chairman Massimo Tononi also tendered his resignation on Wednesday, the bank said. Shares rose 1.9 percent to 0.2283 euros by 0718 GMT.