a year ago
Monte dei Paschi considering debt-to-equity conversion
#Financials
September 26, 2016 / 5:26 PM / a year ago

Monte dei Paschi considering debt-to-equity conversion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena said on Monday it was considering a voluntary conversion of its debt into equity as the Italian lender mulls its options to prevent its centuries-old business from being wound down.

Sources told Reuters last month that Monte dei Paschi may convert the bulk of its subordinated debt into equity to cut back a planned five billion euro ($5.63 billion) capital increase and make it more attractive for investors.

Italy's third-largest bank and the world's oldest, announced the share sale in July as part of a wider bailout plan, facing a considerable challenge in convincing investors to back its third recapitalisation in as many years.

The company added on Monday that a new business plan would be approved on Oct. 24, while a shareholder meeting would be held before the end of November. ($1 = 0.8886 euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
