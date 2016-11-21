FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 21, 2016 / 5:55 PM / 9 months ago

Monte dei Paschi more confident will reach quorum at shareholder meeting-board member

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SIENA, Italy, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena is becoming more confident it will reach the necessary quorum at a Nov. 24 shareholder meeting called to approve a rescue scheme aimed at averting the Italian bank being wound down, a board member said on Monday.

Shareholders representing 20 percent of the bank's capital need to attend Thursday's meeting for the quorum to be reached and the meeting to be declared valid.

Speaking after leaving a board meeting at the Tuscan bank's headquarters in Siena, the person said the troubled lender would have to call another shareholder meeting for January should the quorum not be reached on Thursday, effectively putting the lender's much needed capital raise on hold.

The person said the bank was in contact with several potential anchor investors, including Qatar's sovereign fund, and that there was concrete interest in investing in Monte dei Paschi despite the uncertainty linked to Italy's constitutional referendum scheduled for Dec. 4.

$1 = 0.9430 euros Reporting by Silvia Ognibene, writing by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Silvia Aloisi

