FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 9 months
Investment banks to meet Monday on Monte dei Paschi capital raise-source
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 5, 2016 / 7:50 AM / in 9 months

Investment banks to meet Monday on Monte dei Paschi capital raise-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Dec 5 (Reuters) - A consortium of banks that must decide whether to underwrite a 5-billion euro cash call by Italian lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena will meet on Monday to review its options after Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's heavy defeat in a referendum, a source close to the matter said.

The meeting was expected to start at around 1100 GMT, the source said.

The Tuscan bank's rescue plan was thrown into doubt after Renzi vowed to resign, tipping the euro zone's third-largest economy into political turmoil.

Reporting by Paola Arosio, writing by Silvia Aloisi

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.