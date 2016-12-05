Investment banks to meet Monday on Monte dei Paschi capital raise-source

MILAN, Dec 5 (Reuters) - A consortium of banks that must decide whether to underwrite a 5-billion euro cash call by Italian lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena will meet on Monday to review its options after Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's heavy defeat in a referendum, a source close to the matter said.

The meeting was expected to start at around 1100 GMT, the source said.

The Tuscan bank's rescue plan was thrown into doubt after Renzi vowed to resign, tipping the euro zone's third-largest economy into political turmoil.