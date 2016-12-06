State aid measures for Monte dei Paschi ready - sources

MILAN/ROME, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Measures to allow state aid for Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena are ready but will depend on political developments in coming days, sources familiar with the matter said.

The Tuscan lender is looking at the idea of a precautionary recapitalisation which would avoid the triggering of European bail-in rules, one source said.

Monte dei Paschi needs to raise 5 billion euros ($5.38 billion) by the end of December to avoid being wound down, but investors are reluctant to back the cash call after Prime Minister Matteo Renzi lost a referendum on Sunday and pledged to resign.

The Treasury and Monte dei Paschi were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Paola Arosio and Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Agnieszka Flak)