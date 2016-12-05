FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 9 months
Monte dei Paschi says take-up in bond swap offer at 1.029 bln euros
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
December 5, 2016 / 11:50 PM / in 9 months

Monte dei Paschi says take-up in bond swap offer at 1.029 bln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The take-up of a debt swap offer that is a crucial plank of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena's rescue plan totalled a maximum of 1.029 billion euros ($1.11 billion), the ailing Italian lender said in a statement on Monday.

Italy's third largest bank, which needs to raise 5 billion euros by year-end to avert the risk of being wound down, was aiming to net up to 1.5 billion euros from the conversion of subordinated bonds into shares.

The world's oldest bank is looking to raise the rest of the cash through a private placement to one or more anchor investors and a share sale on the market.

The plan is increasingly at risk, however, amid prospects for a period of political uncertainty following Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's defeat in a referendum on Sunday and pledge to resign has spooked investors. ($1 = 0.9297 euro) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by G Crosse)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.