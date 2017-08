ROME, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Italy's market watchdog Consob has approved the reopening of a debt swap offer by Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena, a crucial plank of a last-ditch attempt by the lender to raise 5 billion euros ($5.2 billion), a source close to the matter said on Thursday.

The watchdog is expected to give the green-light to the bank's share issue on Friday, the source said. ($1 = 0.9599 euros) (Reporting by Stefano Bernabei, writing by Silvia Aloisi)