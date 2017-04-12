BRIEF-GFH Financial Group says unit signs to acquire US Virginia Data Center
* Unit GFH Capital signs new investment in US Virginia-based Data Center with market value exceeding $100 million
SIENA, Italy, April 12 Monte dei Paschi di Siena is still negotiating with the European Commission how many jobs the bank will have to cut to be allowed to receive state aid, Chief Executive Marco Morelli said on Wednesday.
Morellli's own business plan, unveiled in October, envisaged 2,600 layoffs but he said the restructuring plan that will be agreed with Brussels will have "a much more stringent approach" in terms of cost and revenue targets.
Morelli told a shareholder meeting he did not know what the final number of job cuts would be. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; editing by Francesca Landini)
HONG KONG/SAN FRANCISCO, April 16 Documents and computer files released by hackers provide a blueprint for how the U.S. National Security Agency likely used weaknesses in commercially available software to gain access to the global system for transferring money between banks, a review of the data showed.