FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Monte Paschi says ECB rejected request for more time to raise capital
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Phoenix aftermath
Trump unshackled
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Politics
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financial Services and Real Estate
December 13, 2016 / 9:26 PM / 8 months ago

Monte Paschi says ECB rejected request for more time to raise capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Troubled Italian lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena said it had received an official communication from the European Central Bank on Tuesday rejecting its request for more time to raise capital.

The ECB said a delay could cause a further deterioration in the bank's liquidity position and capital ratios, Monte dei Paschi said.

This could, in turn, pose risks for the survival of the bank, the ECB said in its draft decision, according to Monte dei Paschi, Italy's third-largest bank.

"In addition, the ECB thinks that delaying the capital raising to January would not guarantee a more benign market situation," Monte dei Paschi said in a statement.

A source told Reuters on Friday that the ECB had rejected a request from Monte dei Paschi for a three-week extension until Jan. 20 to allow it to try to wrap up a privately funded 5 billion euro rescue plan. (Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.