Monte Paschi mulling bond conversion to pare cash call

MILAN, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Italy's troubled lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena is mulling converting subordinated debt into equity to pare back a planned five billion euro ($5.6 billion) capital increase and make it more palatable for investors, three sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

"The idea is to reduce the size of the capital hike to around 3 billion euros," one of the sources said.

A second source said cutting the size of the cash call to 3 billion euros would be a best-case scenario, implying the bank could raise 2 billion euros from the bond conversion. ($1 = 0.8973 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini and Stephen Jewkes, editing by Silvia Aloisi)