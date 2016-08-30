FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Monte Paschi mulling bond conversion to pare cash call
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 30, 2016 / 4:45 PM / a year ago

Monte Paschi mulling bond conversion to pare cash call

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Italy's troubled lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena is mulling converting subordinated debt into equity to pare back a planned five billion euro ($5.6 billion) capital increase and make it more palatable for investors, three sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

"The idea is to reduce the size of the capital hike to around 3 billion euros," one of the sources said.

A second source said cutting the size of the cash call to 3 billion euros would be a best-case scenario, implying the bank could raise 2 billion euros from the bond conversion. ($1 = 0.8973 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini and Stephen Jewkes, editing by Silvia Aloisi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.