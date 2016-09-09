FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Monte dei Paschi set to appoint new CEO by Tuesday-source
September 9, 2016 / 10:35 AM / a year ago

Monte dei Paschi set to appoint new CEO by Tuesday-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Troubled Italian lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena looks set to appoint a new chief executive by Tuesday at the latest, a source close to the matter said.

The source said the bank, which announced on Thursday that CEO Fabrizio Viola had agreed to step down, could hold a board meeting to name a replacement as soon as Sunday.

However, the source said the bank may need one or two more days to get an informal nod for the new boss from the European Central Bank.

According to another source, Marco Morelli, currently head of Bank of America Merrill Lynch in Italy, is the frontrunner to replace Viola.

Monte dei Paschi declined to comment. (Reporting by Reuters journalists, editing by Silvia Aloisi)

