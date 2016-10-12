FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's Atlante confirms 1.6 bln euro investment in Monte Paschi bad loans
October 12, 2016 / 6:25 PM / 10 months ago

Italy's Atlante confirms 1.6 bln euro investment in Monte Paschi bad loans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Italian bank bailout fund Atlante confirmed on Wednesday a commitment to invest up to 1.6 billion euros ($1.8 billion) in the planned securitisation of bad loans at ailing bank Monte dei Paschi's.

Monte dei Paschi announced in July an emergency rescue plan that includes a capital increase of up to 5 billion euros and the transfer of 28 billion euros of non-performing loans to a vehicle which will sell them in a securitisation scheme.

The fund managing Atlante, which in July had committed to buying the mezzanine tranche of the securitised loans, said in a statement that a due diligence of the soured debts had been completed and had confirmed the initial price estimates.

$1 = 0.8928 euros Reporting by Silvia Aloisi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
