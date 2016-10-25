FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Monte Paschi sees 4.8 bln euro loss in 2016 after capital plan
October 25, 2016 / 5:36 AM / in 10 months

Monte Paschi sees 4.8 bln euro loss in 2016 after capital plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Italy's Monte dei Paschi di Siena said on Tuesday it would end 2016 with a 4.83 billion euro loss due to higher writedowns on bad loans as part of an emergency 5-billion euro capital boosting plan.

Italy's third biggest bank said it would cut jobs and shut branches as part of the plan, which also envisages the already announced transfer of some 28 billion euros of bad loans to a specialised vehicle.

The bank said it targeted a net profit of 1.1 billion euros at the end of the plan in 2019, with a CET 1 ratio of 13.5 percent compared with around 11 percent this year.

The bank confirmed it would launch a capital increase for up to 5 billion euros but gave no details about the mix of measures it intends to carry out to fill the capital deficit. It had previously said it is considering a voluntary debt-for-equity swap alongside the cash call.

Reporting by Silvia Aloisi

