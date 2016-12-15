FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Monte dei Paschi formally approves last-ditch 5 bln-euro capital raise
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Politics
Trump unshackled
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
U.S.
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 15, 2016 / 1:42 PM / 8 months ago

Monte dei Paschi formally approves last-ditch 5 bln-euro capital raise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Ailing Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena on Thursday formally approved a last-ditch attempt to raise 5 billion euros ($5.21 billion) by year end through a new debt swap offer and a share issue.

The bank, which is expected to need state support, said in a statement the minimum price for the share sale - which has not been underwritten by a consortium of banks - had been set at 1 euro per share.

Sixty-five percent of the share sale will be reserved for institutional investors in Italy and abroad. The bank also said it will extend a debt swap offer to include a 1 billion-euro hybrid financial instrument known as Fresh 2008.

The possibility that the conversion offer will be extended to retail investors holding 2.1 billion euros of the bank's subordinated bonds remains subject to approval from Italian market watchdog Consob, the bank said. ($1 = 0.9595 euros) (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.