FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Monte dei Paschi picks banks to manage debt swap
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
BOXING
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 15, 2016 / 8:21 PM / 9 months ago

Monte dei Paschi picks banks to manage debt swap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Italy's Monte dei Paschi di Siena has appointed JPMorgan and Mediobanca as joint global coordinators for the institutional offer of a debt swap that is central to the bank's rescue plan.

The troubled lender also said on Tuesday that Banco Santander, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Merrill Lynch and MPS Capital Services will be dealer managers for the institutional offer of the debt swap.

The bonds that are held by both institutional and retail investors will be converted at the same price, the bank said in a statement.

The debt-to-equity swap is a crucial leg of a 5 billion euro ($5.4 billion) rescue plan aimed at meeting regulators' concerns about the bank's capital position and bad loans. ($1 = 0.9328 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.