a year ago
Italy counting on market solution to help MPS -govt adviser
#Financials
July 26, 2016 / 2:46 PM / a year ago

Italy counting on market solution to help MPS -govt adviser

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, July 26 (Reuters) - Italy is counting on the markets to help struggling bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena and is hopeful that state aid will not be needed to overcome its various problems, government adviser Yoram Gutgeld said on Tuesday.

"We are aiming for a market solution. The goal, which we think is achievable, is for a market solution which in the first phase involves a reduction of non-performing loans, and then after that a recapitalisation," said Gutgeld.

"I hope there is no need for any state intervention."

Monte dei Paschi, which has one of the heaviest bad loan burdens in Italy, is widely expected to be found short of capital under an adverse scenario when results of the latest Europe-wide banking check-up are released on Friday night.

Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte; Writing by Crispian Balmer

