a year ago
Bad loans at Italian banks rise to 198 bln euros in July
September 9, 2016 / 8:41 AM / a year ago

Bad loans at Italian banks rise to 198 bln euros in July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Italian bank loans to borrowers deemed insolvent rose in July to 198.3 billion euros ($223 billion), central bank data showed on Friday, highlighting the strain on the banking system left behind by a long recession.

Bank of Italy said on Friday bad loans, or 'sofferenze', were up from 197.9 billion euros in June, when they had marked a slight decrease.

Bad loans are the major focus of concerns over Italian banks as they tie up capital and sap profitability at a time when profits are already suffering due to a stagnant economy and negative interest rates.

With insolvent loans curbing fresh credit, lending to non-financial firms in Italy fell 0.5 percent in July after a 0.1 percent dip in June, the Bank of Italy said in its monthly bulleting on the banking sector. (Reporting by Valentina Za)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
