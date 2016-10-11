Bad loans at Italian banks rise to 200.1 bln euros in August

MILAN, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Gross bad debts at Italian banks rose to 200.106 billion euros ($224 billion) in August from 198.252 billion euros the month before, though the rate of growth slowed, the Bank of Italy said on Tuesday.

The central bank said gross bad loans increased a yearly 0.1 percent in August compared to a year-on-year rise of 0.3 percent in July.

After a three year recession problem loans, which tie up capital and undermine profits, have become the focus of investor concerns over Italian banks and a headache for the government.