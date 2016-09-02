Italy must continue to tackle bad loan problem - ECB's Mersch

CERNOBBIO, Italy, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Italy must continue to tackle legal issues hampering the reduction of bad bank loans if it wants to improve market valuation of its lenders, European Central Bank's Executive Board member Yves Mersch said on Friday.

Italian banking shares have suffered this year -- and are now trading at a fraction of their assets' value -- as investors fretted about a pile of problematic loans that grew during a long recession to total nearly one fifth of overall lending.

"It has to be pursued in a determined way," Mersch said when asked about the issue of non-performing loans in Italy.

"It's a general issue that is a legacy of the last years of the crisis ... it has (to be dealt with) according to the weaknesses that have been identified in each country," he said on the sidelines of the Ambrosetti business forum.

Mersch said the situation was different in each country because the legal framework was a key factor.

"In Italy there are certainly questions in terms of insolvency law implementation and ... and the realisation of collateral which is more difficult than it is in other countries."

Asked if Italy had done enough in the way of reforms he said: "This is something for the market to assess and ... you will see the market reaction." (Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Francesca Landini)