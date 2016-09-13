FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Italy's four rescued banks post 134 mln euro gross loss in H1
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 13, 2016 / 5:11 PM / a year ago

Italy's four rescued banks post 134 mln euro gross loss in H1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Four small banks that Italy saved from bankruptcy last November and is now trying to sell posted a pre-tax loss of 134 million euros ($151 million) for the first six months of the year.

Italy has reopened a tender to sell Banca Etruria, Banca Marche, CariChieti and CariFerrara after rejecting three bids it received in July.

The four lenders lost 153 million euros last year in the 40 days after their rescue which was financed by the country's healthy lenders and entailed spinning off loans to borrowers deemed insolvent into a separate 'bad bank'.

Despite the spin-off, the four lenders held 3.4 billion euros of problem loans as of June 30.

The four banks said in a note they booked 110 million euors in net writedowns in January-June. ($1 = 0.8903 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Giulia Segreti)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.