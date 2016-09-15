FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Italy's Pop Emilia interested in Banca Etruria - source
#Financials
September 15, 2016 / 6:11 PM / a year ago

Italy's Pop Emilia interested in Banca Etruria - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Italy's Banca Popolare dell'Emilia Romagna is interested in buying small regional lender Banca Etruria, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Banca Etruria is one of four small banks that Italy saved from bankruptcy last November and is now trying to sell.

The source said the board of Popolare dell'Emilia Romagna looked at all four banks at a meeting on Thursday but only expressed an interest in Etruria.

But the bank has as yet not taken any final decision and its interest is still in an early stage, the source cautioned.

A September 30 deadline set for the sale of the four banks could be put back, the source added.

Banca Popolare dell'Emilia Romagna did not comment. (Reporting by Andrea Mandala, editing by Paola Arosio)

