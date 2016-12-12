FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
CORRECTED-Italy rescue of Monte Paschi would require decree and burden sharing - Trsy source
December 12, 2016 / 10:06 AM / 8 months ago

CORRECTED-Italy rescue of Monte Paschi would require decree and burden sharing - Trsy source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Correct headline to read "burden sharing" instead of "bail in")

ROME, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Italy prefers a market solution to save Monte dei Paschi di Siena, but should it fail a state rescue would require a forced conversion of the bank's bonds into shares, Treasury sources said on Monday.

Italy indicated last week it was ready to pass an emergency decree if the banking system needed support, but the lender, Italy's third-biggest, said on Sunday it would make a last-ditch push to raise 5 billion euros ($5.30 billion) privately.

Any state intervention would require the approval of the European Commission and would have to be done according to European rules, which would involve a conversion of the bank's bonds into shares, sources said.

The state could still compensate retail bondholders who lose money, but the details would have to be negotiated with Brussels, sources said. ($1 = 0.9442 euros) (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Steve Scherer; editing by John Stonestreet)

