Italy's UBI close to buying three rescued banks -report

MILAN, Oct 29 (Reuters) -

* The European Central Bank is set to grant Italian bank UBI a green light next week to buy three of four small banks Italy rescued from bankruptcy a year ago, newspaper la Repubblica reported on Saturday quoting a financial source working on the deal.

* The four lenders are to be sold for a symbolic price and UBI's board will likely approve the acquisition of three of them when it meets to examine third-quarter results on Nov. 10, la Repubblica said.

* The voluntary arm of a deposit protection fund which financed last year's 4 billion euro rescue is set to provide another 200-300 million euros to close a gap between an ECB demand for 600 million euros ($658.9 million) in fresh capital and UBI's willingness to raise up to 400 million, the newspaper said.

* To sweeten the pill for UBI, the chairman of the four rescued banks is trying to sell 1.5 billion euros in bad loans before the acquisition, the report said.

* It said the ECB has also agreed to let UBI use its internal risk models to weigh the assets of the three lenders it is to acquire - Banca Marche, Banca Etruria and CariChieti.

* UBI is also in talks with Italy's tax agency over the tax impact of the deal.

* UBI declined to comment on the report. The ECB had no immediate comment.