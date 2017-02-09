BRIEF-Third Point takes share stake in Rice Energy, Broadcom, Southwestern Energy
* Third Point LLC takes share stake of 2.7 million shares in Rice Energy Inc - SEC filing
TORINO, Italy Feb 9 UniCredit's shareholder CRT Foundation is set to subscribe the Italian lender's 13 billion-euro ($13.9 billion) cash call for a stake of 1.8 percent, a source close to the matter told Reuters.
The 1.8 percent refers to CRT's entire holding in UniCredit, when calculated taking into account convertible bonds issued in 2009 and held by UniCredit's main shareholders. ($1 = 0.9341 euros) (Reporting by Gianni Montani, writing by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Emilio Parodi)
* Third Point LLC takes share stake of 2.7 million shares in Rice Energy Inc - SEC filing
LIMA, Feb 10 Peru's central bank said Friday that it expects inflation to ease into its 1 percent to 3 percent target range in the second half of 2017 instead of mid-2017 as previously forecast as unusual weather squeezes food prices.
* Fertitta Entertainment, Inc reports 10.0 percent passive stake in Landcadia Holdings Inc as of December 31, 2016 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2kBwsug Further company coverage: