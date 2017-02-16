FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
State intervention in Veneto banks highly likely - exec to paper
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 16, 2017 / 6:58 AM / 6 months ago

State intervention in Veneto banks highly likely - exec to paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The likelihood of state intervention in regional lenders Banca Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca is high, the CEO of Popolare di Vicenza told Il Sole 24 Ore on Thursday.

The two Veneto-based regional lenders, rescued by bailout fund Atlante last year after an attempt to raise money on the market failed, are planning to merge.

"The size of the (state) intervention is not known yet and will depend on talks with the ECB and talks between the Treasury and Atlante," Fabrizio Viola said in an interview in the paper.

Viola, who is also chairman of the strategic committee of Veneto Banca, said the merger of the two banks and a capital increase had to be done before the end of September.

He also said asset sales by the banks were expected to raise 400 million euros. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.