FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Italy's banking fund says no conditions for more investments in Veneto banks
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
May 30, 2017 / 3:05 PM / 3 months ago

Italy's banking fund says no conditions for more investments in Veneto banks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, May 30 (Reuters) - Italian banking fund Atlante on Tuesday rejected a request for additional cash by two ailing Veneto-based lenders, saying the conditions were not in place for any further investment in the two banks.

On Friday Banca Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca asked the fund, backed by Italy's healthier banks, to come to their rescue by covering a capital shortfall, as demanded by the European Union.

The lenders have requested state aid to fill a capital gap of 6.4 billion euros ($7.16 billion) but the European Commission has requested them to find an additional 1 billion euros in private capital before taxpayer money can be used to save them.

"At the moment we do not see the conditions for any further investment in the banks by the funds managed by us," Alessandro Penati, head of the Quaestio fund which manages Atlante, said in a letter to the two banks.

He said that it was not clear how much money the two banks needed and whether the amount requested would be enough to ensure the two lenders would be allowed to receive state aid.

Atlante, which has has already invested 3.4 billion euros in the two banks since its creation last year, only has 50 million euros left, Penati added.

He said that a spin-off fund called Atlante II and set up specifically to buy up bad bank debts had already made a preliminary commitment to invest 450 million euros in the junior tranche of a planned bad loan securitisation by the two banks.

Any further investment in the bad loans of Banca Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca would be "problematic", Penati said.

$1 = 0.8943 euros

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.