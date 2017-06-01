FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 1, 2017 / 5:09 PM / 3 months ago

Italy's Veneto banks urge quick solution in letter to Treasury-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 1 (Reuters) - Banca Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca have sent a letter to Italy's Treasury urging it to find a quick solution to rescue the two lenders, two sources close to the matter said on Thursday.

The two banks have requested a state bailout to help fill a capital shortfall of 6.4 billion euros ($7.2 billion). However, sources have said the EU Commission has demanded an additional injection of 1.2 billion euros by private investors before taxpayer money can be used and Rome is struggling to find any investor willing to stump up the money.

The sources said the letter aimed at putting pressure on the government to break the stalemate with the Commission. ($1 = 0.8921 euros) (Reporting by Andrea Mandala; writing by Francesca Landini)

