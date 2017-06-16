FEATURE-U.N. glimpses into blockchain future with eye scan payments for refugees
ROME, June 21 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Thousands of Syrian refugees in Jordan's Azraq camp don't pay for their food with cash but by a scan of their eyes.
ROME, June 16 The Italian government has intervened to prevent struggling lender Veneto Banca from having to repay subordinated bonds due to mature next week, a government source said on Friday.
Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni's cabinet approved an emergency decree to suspend the payment, which is due on June 21, the source said, after a cabinet meeting called to address the issue.
The move comes as Italy races against the clock to win EU approval for a bail out of Veneto Banca and rival regional bank Banca Popolare di Vicenza, which together need 6.4 billion euros ($7 billion) in new capital while they try to offload bad debts.
June 21 Australian shares tumbled on Wednesday as materials stocks suffered due to slumping commodities prices while financial counters hit a one-week low.