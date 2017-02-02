FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-State aid is one option for Pop Vicenza, Veneto Banca-Atlante exec
February 2, 2017 / 11:55 AM / 7 months ago

REFILE-State aid is one option for Pop Vicenza, Veneto Banca-Atlante exec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Fixes reporter line)

MILAN, Feb 2 (Reuters) - State aid is one of the options being considered to recapitalise Italian regional lenders Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca, though no decision has yet been taken, a top executive at the Atlante rescue fund that owns the two banks said on Thursday.

Asked whether a precautionary recapitalisation of the two banks by the state was being considered, Paolo Petrignani, CEO of Atlante's manager Quaestio, said: "It's being discussed, there is no decision yet."

Asked whether the 1.7 billion euros earmarked by the fund to buy bad loans could instead be used to recapitalise lenders, Petrignani said: "That's also being discussed, all options are being examined."

Reporting by Valentina Za

