FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
ECB estimates Italy's Veneto banks need 6.4 bln euros-sources
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 4, 2017 / 4:30 PM / 5 months ago

ECB estimates Italy's Veneto banks need 6.4 bln euros-sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT/ROME, April 4 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank estimates that Banca Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca need 6.4 billion euros ($6.82 billion) to bolster their capital, two sources close to the matter said on Tuesday.

One of the sources said the ECB considers the lenders solvent, a key condition for them to receive the state bailout they have requested.

The two banks have applied for a so-called precautionary recapitalisation by the state, using an exception to EU banking liquidation rules that would allow public money to be injected in the two lenders with a limited contribution from the banks' creditors.

The European Commission must now decide whether the two bank's request for public support is in line with EU state aid rules and approve their restructuring plan for the funds to be unlocked. On Monday, a spokesman for the Commission said it was confident that a solution could be found in the coming weeks. ($1 = 0.9381 euros) (Reporting by Francesco Canepa and Stefano Bernabei, writing by Silvia Aloisi)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.