FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Italy's Veneto banks confirm capital shortfall of 6.4 bln euros
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 4, 2017 / 8:05 PM / 5 months ago

Italy's Veneto banks confirm capital shortfall of 6.4 bln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 4 (Reuters) - Struggling Italian regional lenders Banca Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca confirmed on Tuesday the European Central Bank has estimated a combined capital shortfall of 6.4 billion euros ($6.83 billion) following stress tests of the lenders conducted by the regulator last year.

The two banks said the ECB had indicated that they both qualified for a precautionary recapitalisation by the state.

The capital shortfall was calculated taking into account the lenders' score in the adverse scenario of the stress tests, whose results had not been previously made public.

Two sources close to the matter had earlier put the capital gap for the two banks, as calculated by the ECB, at 6.4 billion euros.

One of the sources said the ECB considered the lenders solvent, a key condition for them to receive the state bailout they have requested.

$1 = 0.9376 euros Reporting by Silvia Aloisi

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.