Italy's Pop Vicenza says to request state aid

MILAN, March 17 (Reuters) - Italian mid-tier lender Banca Popolare di Vicenza said on Friday it had informed authorities that it intends to request state aid to fill a capital gap.

The bank said in a statement it had told Italy's Economy Ministry, the Bank of Italy and the European Central Bank that it wants to request a so-called precautionary recapitalisation by the state.

It also said a settlement offer to shareholders aimed at removing the risk of lawsuits had so far had a take-up of 49.6 percent, with expressions of interest totalling 68.8 percent.