ECB Liikanen: Need further review of bank capital buffers
October 23, 2012 / 11:27 AM / 5 years ago

ECB Liikanen: Need further review of bank capital buffers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 23 (Reuters) - The largest banks have to be prepared to store more capital as the new financial sector regulations are implemented, European Central Bank Governing Council member Erkki Liikanen said on Tuesday.

Liikanen said in the text of a speech, to be given in Brussels, that major systemic risks remain in the banking system and that further reviewing capital requirements and risks in trading could help to contain such risks.

“It is also important that the development of capital surcharges for systemically important institutions as well as macro-prudential tools such as caps on loan to value ratios (LTVs) is continued,” Liikanen said.

Liikanen, the Bank of Finland governor, led an advisory group that called earlier this month for banks’ traditional deposit-taking business to be legally separated from higher risk activities.

For a copy of the speech, click on: here Reporting by Sakari Suoninen

