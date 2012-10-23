ECB Liikanen: Need further review of bank capital buffers

FRANKFURT, Oct 23 (Reuters) - The largest banks have to be prepared to store more capital as the new financial sector regulations are implemented, European Central Bank Governing Council member Erkki Liikanen said on Tuesday.

Liikanen said in the text of a speech, to be given in Brussels, that major systemic risks remain in the banking system and that further reviewing capital requirements and risks in trading could help to contain such risks.

“It is also important that the development of capital surcharges for systemically important institutions as well as macro-prudential tools such as caps on loan to value ratios (LTVs) is continued,” Liikanen said.

Liikanen, the Bank of Finland governor, led an advisory group that called earlier this month for banks’ traditional deposit-taking business to be legally separated from higher risk activities.