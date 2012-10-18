FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank reforms risk more shadow banking - ECB's Liikanen
Sections
Featured
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
Economy
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 18, 2012 / 9:01 AM / 5 years ago

Bank reforms risk more shadow banking - ECB's Liikanen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 18 (Reuters) - One of the dangers of banking sector reforms is that more banking business is driven into the shadow banking sector and this risk must be monitored constantly, European Central Bank Governing Council member Erkki Liikanen on Thursday.

Liikanen, the Bank of Finland governor, led an advisory group that called earlier this month for banks’ traditional deposit-taking business to be legally separated from higher risk activities.

The risk of reforms to the sector that they “drive an increasing part of banking into the shadow banking sector,” Liikanen said in a lecture at Frankfurt’s Goethe University.

“This is a matter that needs further consideration and needs to be constantly monitored. Pro-active measures may be needed.”

Reporting by Sakari Suoninen and Paul Carrel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.