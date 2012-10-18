FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 18, 2012 / 9:36 AM / in 5 years

Universal banking can flourish under reform plan -Liikanen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 18 (Reuters) - European authorities want to ensure banks can continue operating both as deposit-takers and investors if they so choose, European Central Bank Governing Council member Erkki Liikanen said on Thursday.

Liikanen led an advisory group that called earlier this month for banks’ traditional deposit-taking business to be legally separated from higher risk activities.

But he said at a speech at Frankfurt’s Goethe University that despite the separation, they would not have to choose between the two.

Reporting by Sakari Suoninen and Paul Carrel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
