October 28, 2016 / 5:30 AM / 10 months ago

Mediobanca Q1 net profit up 11 pct on higher revenue, stake sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Italian bank Mediobanca reported on Friday an 11 percent rise in net income for July-September thanks to higher revenues, falling loan writedowns and a one-off gain from the sale of shares in motorway operator Atlantia.

Mediobanca said net profit rose to 271 million euros in the first quarter of its financial year, the best quarterly result since 2008, thanks to 110 million euros netted from selling roughly half of the 2.7 percent stake in Atlantia.

The bank's consumer banking business drove a 4 percent rise in net interest income in the period. Loan loss provisions fell 25 percent from a year earlier.

Reporting by Valentina Za and Gianluca Semeraro, Editing by Stephen Jewkes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
