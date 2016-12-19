FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
UPDATE 1-Italy cabinet to ready paperwork for debt hike to save banks -govt sources
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 19, 2016 / 6:36 PM / 8 months ago

UPDATE 1-Italy cabinet to ready paperwork for debt hike to save banks -govt sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds parliament will have to give green light to debt hike)

ROME, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Italy's cabinet will meet on Monday to prepare the way for any eventual increase to the national debt to cover the cost of saving Monte dei Paschi di Siena and other ailing banks, government sources said.

Monte dei Paschi has launched a 5-billion-euro ($5.2 billion) capital increase and must raise the money by the end of the year or face being wound down. If it cannot find takers in the private sector, the government will be forced to step in.

Sources told Reuters last week that the government was ready to pump 15 billion euros -- just under one percentage point of gross domestic product -- into Monte dei Paschi and other ailing banks.

Before it can do that, the cabinet needs parliamentary authorisation to lift national debt levels.

On Monday, ministers are due to approve the eventual request, sources said. There was no word on when it might call on parliament to give it the green light.

Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte and Francesca Piscioneri; Writing by Crispian Balmer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.