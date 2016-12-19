FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy cabinet to authorise increase in debt to save banks -govt sources
#Financials
December 19, 2016 / 6:01 PM / 8 months ago

Italy cabinet to authorise increase in debt to save banks -govt sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Italy's cabinet will meet later on Monday to authorise an increase to the national debt to cover the cost of saving Monte dei Paschi di Siena and other ailing banks, government sources said.

Monte dei Paschi has launched a 5-billion-euro ($5.2 billion) capital increase and must raise the money by the end of the year or face being wound down. If it cannot find takers in the private sector, the government will be forced to step in.

Sources told Reuters last week that the government was ready to pump 15 billion euros -- just under one percentage point of gross domestic product -- into Monte dei Paschi and other ailing banks. Before it can do that, it needs authorisation to lift national debt levels.

Reporting by Crispian Balmer

