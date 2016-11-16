UPDATE 1-Monte dei Paschi aims to launch debt swap on Nov. 28 -source

* Debt swap is key part of 5-bln euro rescue plan

* Dec. 4 referendum could scupper rescue (Adds details)

By Massimo Gaia and Silvia Aloisi

MILAN, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Monte dei Paschi di Siena aims to launch a multi-billion euro debt swap on Nov. 28, less than a week before a referendum that could unseat Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's government, a source close to the matter said on Wednesday.

Italy's third biggest bank, which emerged as Europe's weakest lender in regional stress tests this summer, is trying to raise an overall 5 billion euros ($5.35 billion) to meet regulators' concerns over its stretched capital base and prevent it from being wound down. The debt swap is part of a rescue plan that also includes a share sale.

But the plan risks being scuppered by the Dec. 4 referendum, with opinion polls predicting a defeat for Renzi, which could lead to his resignation and sour market sentiment.

The debt swap scheme must be approved by the European Central Bank, the source said, as well as by a Nov. 24 shareholder meeting.

The Tuscan bank announced on late on Monday the terms of the voluntary debt conversion, which targets subordinated bonds held by both retail and institutional investors.

It is offering a hefty premium of between 23 and 37 percent compared to market values of the bonds, except for one case where the premium is lower. The terms will be the same for all types of investors.

Analysts estimate the bank could raise between 1 billion and 1.5 billion euros from the debt swap, thus limiting the size of share sale to be launched on the market next month.

Aside from the debt conversion, the bank is looking to secure commitment from one or more anchor investors to back a large chunk of the share issue.

The source said it had signed non-disclosure agreements with nearly 10 potential investors, including sovereign funds, private equity firms and hedge funds, without naming them. Sources have told Reuters one of the potential investors is Qatar Investment Authority.

The debt swap for now targets 4.3 billion of bonds but could be widened to include a 1-billion euro hybrid instrument known as Fresh 2008.

Investors in the cash call and bondholders who take part in the conversion plan will receive newly issued shares at the same price. The source said the capital increase would value the bank at around 0.5 times its tangible book value.

The bank said the debt conversion is conditional on the rest of the capital raising process being successful. ($1 = 0.9346 euros) (editing by Paola Arosio and Jane Merriman)