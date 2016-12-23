FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italian govt approves decree to rescue Monte dei Paschi
December 23, 2016 / 12:21 AM / 8 months ago

Italian govt approves decree to rescue Monte dei Paschi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Dec 23 (Reuters) - The Italian government approved a decree early on Friday that will open the way for the rescue of Monte dei Paschi di Siena after the world's oldest bank failed to win backing from investors for a vital capital increase.

Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni told reporters his cabinet had authorised the creation of a 20-billion-euro ($21 billion) fund to prop up Italy's embattled banking sector, with Monte dei Paschi expected to be first in line for help.

"Today marks an important day for Monte dei Paschi, a day that sees it turn a corner and able to reassure its depositors," Gentiloni said. (Writing by Crispian Balmer; Editing by Valentina Za)

