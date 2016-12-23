FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
- EU executive seeks to ensure Monte dei Paschi bailout meets conditions
December 23, 2016 / 12:08 PM / 10 months ago

- EU executive seeks to ensure Monte dei Paschi bailout meets conditions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Dec 23 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Friday it supported the objective of Italian authorities to strengthen the banking sector and would work with them to establish conditions were met for a bailout of Monte dei Paschi di Siena.

State support will have be to be approved under EU state aid rules before it can be granted and on the basis of a sound restructuring plan, a Commission spokeswoman said.

“A precautionary recapitalisation solution can be put in place in full compliance with EU rules if the conditions are met, and require burden-sharing by shareholders and sub-debt investors,” she said, adding that depositors would be fully protected as per any other bank.

It added that the responsibility for correcting cases of mis-selling lay with the sellers of the products concerned, as Italy had made clear, and urged Italian authorities to tackle the root causes of mis-selling to prevent a re-occurrence. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop, editing by Julia Fioretti)

