10 months ago
November 2, 2016 / 8:15 AM / 10 months ago

Shares in Monte dei Paschi suspended from trading after 6 pct drop

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Shares in Monte dei Paschi di Siena fell 6 percent in early trade on Wednesday, triggering an automatic trading suspension, after the withdrawal of an alternative rescue plan for Italy's third-largest lender.

Veteran Italian banker and former industry minister Corrado Passera withdrew his plan for Monte dei Paschi on Tuesday, accusing the bank of obstruction and ignoring the interests of its own shareholders.

The board of Monte dei Paschi is expected to meet on Wednesday while CEO Marco Morelli holds meetings with investors in the United States in an effort to win backing for the bank's 5 billion euro ($5.55 billion) rescue scheme. ($1 = 0.9015 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
