FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Italy market watchdog studying Monte dei Paschi swap request-source
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 14, 2016 / 8:59 AM / 8 months ago

Italy market watchdog studying Monte dei Paschi swap request-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Italy's market watchdog Consob is examining the additional information it requested Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena to provide in relation to its plan to reopen a debt-to-equity conversion offer, a Consob source said on Wednesday.

In a last-ditch attempt to raise privately the 5 billion euros ($5.3 billion) it needs by year-end to stay in business, Monte dei Paschi has proposed reopening the swap to target retail bondholders who could not take up the initial offer as it was deemed too risky for them.

Monte dei Paschi's board meets later on Wednesday over the bank's rescue plan though its chances of success are looking increasingly slim and a state bailout looms. Consob is expected to rule quickly over the request. ($1 = 0.9416 euros) (Reporting by Stefano Bernabei, writing by Valentina Za, editing by Paola Arosio)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.