8 months ago
Monte dei Paschi could launch new debt swap Thursday-sources
December 14, 2016 / 11:34 AM / 8 months ago

Monte dei Paschi could launch new debt swap Thursday-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN/ROME, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Monte dei Paschi di Siena could reopen a debt-to-equity swap offer on Thursday if its board on Wednesday opts to push ahead with a do-or-die attempt to raise 5 billion euros ($5.3 billion) this year, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Provided market regulator Consob gives it a green light, the Tuscan bank would launch the new conversion offer on Thursday afternoon and let it run until Dec. 23.

The bank would also launch a private placement of newly issued shares next week, the sources said, in a last attempt to avoid a looming state rescue. ($1 = 0.9398 euros) (Reporting by Paola Arosio and Stefano Bernabei, writing by Valentina Za)

