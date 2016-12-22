FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Monte dei Paschi says capital increase failed
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Business
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 22, 2016 / 8:06 PM / 8 months ago

Monte dei Paschi says capital increase failed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Monte dei Paschi di Siena said on Thursday its plan to raise 5 billion euros ($5.2 billion) of fresh capital had failed, paving the way for Italy to approve a state bailout of the country's third-largest bank.

Monte dei Paschi said a failure to find cornerstone investors and sell new shares meant that it also had scrapped a debt-to-equity conversion offer that had raised 2 billion euros in capital.

It said it was returning bonds tendered under the swap.

The Tuscan bank said it would not pay any fees to the investment banks that had worked to place its shares or on its planned bad loan sale, including its advisers JPMorgan and Mediobanca.

The bad loan sale could not go ahead as the bank failed to raise the money it needed to cover losses from loan writedowns.

$1 = 0.9583 euros Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Crispian Balmer

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.