MILAN Two U.S. private equity funds have quit
talks to buy a mountain of bad loans from ailing Italian lender
Monte dei Paschi di Siena, sources said on Friday,
dealing a blow to plans to secure a state bailout for the bank.
Fortress and Elliott were negotiating to buy some of
the 26 billion euros ($29 billion) in bonds that Monte dei
Paschi, Italy's fourth largest bank and the world's oldest, must
sell to private investors as a condition of the bailout.
Fortress and Elliott had backed out of the talks in a
dispute over sale terms, said three sources familiar with the
matter. The loans have a face value of 26 billion euros but the
bank, brought low by years of poor lending and mismanagement, is
looking to sell them for around a fifth of that.
The funds' withdrawal not only threatens the government's
efforts to save Monte dei Paschi, it could also complicate a
separate and already-shaky plan by Rome to bail out two smaller
troubled lenders, Banca Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca.
Italy's banking shares fell on the news of the funds'
withdrawal, with the sector index hitting a session
low, down 1.7 percent. It closed down 0.5 percent.
If Fortress and Elliott do not come back to the negotiating
table, Monte dei Paschi and the two regional banks have only one
willing investor to turn to: Italian banking industry bailout
fund Atlante, set up a year ago with Rome's backing.
Atlante is considering whether to press on as sole buyer of
Monte dei Paschi's bad loans, the sources said. It has 1.7
billion euros in cash but has already committed to use 450
million euros to buy bad loans of the Veneto-based banks.
Atlante declined to comment.
Italy is scrambling to find private investors to help fund
its 6.4 billion euros plan to bail out the two smaller regional
lenders by the end of this month to avert them being wound down.
Rome is even considering suspending a bond payment due by
Veneto Banca on June 21, in order to prevent the plan being held
hostage by a potential legal dispute.
If Veneto Banca makes the payment, it could anger other
bondholders who risk large losses under bailout rules. But if
the bank does not pay back the bond, it could trigger a default.
This month, the European Commission gave Italy a preliminary
green light to bail out Monte dei Paschi, which needs to fill a
capital shortfall of 8.8 billion euros. But the bank first needs
a binding commitment from private buyers to take the 26 billion
euros in bad loans off its balance sheet, sources have said.
The European Central Bank "wants a binding commitment, they
want visibility on the price in order to know what the loss will
be for Monte dei Paschi," one of the sources said.
Monte dei Paschi had previously said it was in exclusive
talks with Atlante and other investors to reach an accord by
June 28.
The bank will continue to negotiate with Atlante, having
deemed the conditions set by the Elliott and Fortress as
"unacceptable," another source said.
($1 = 0.8941 euros)
(Additional reporting by Silvia Aloisi and Valentina Za)