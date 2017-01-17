FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
MPS to present restructuring plan in early Feb - Bank of Italy
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 17, 2017 / 2:55 PM / 7 months ago

MPS to present restructuring plan in early Feb - Bank of Italy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Italy's Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena aims to present a restructuring plan to the European Central Bank at the beginning of February, a Bank of Italy official said on Tuesday.

The central bank's Chief Supervisor Carmelo Barbagallo said the state must wait for approval from European authorities before completing a planned 6.6 billion euros ($7.06 billion) injection of public money into its fourth-largest bank.

"We hope the plan can be presented at the beginning of February and can be discussed and authorised within a few weeks," Barbagallo told a Senate commission. ($1 = 0.9350 euros) (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Isla Binnie; Editing by Crispian Balmer)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.