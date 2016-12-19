FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Key investor says to go ahead with Monte dei Paschi investment
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 19, 2016 / 8:30 PM / 8 months ago

Key investor says to go ahead with Monte dei Paschi investment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Dec 19 (Reuters) - A key investor in Monte dei Paschi di Siena said on Monday it had decided to go ahead with its purchase of bad loans from the lender, resolving a problem that had threatened to undermine a rescue plan for the ailing bank.

Earlier on Monday, Monte dei Paschi said bank bailout fund Atlante was rethinking its 1.5-billion-euro ($1.56 billion)purchase of bad loans from the lender, a key part of a privately-funded rescue package.

Atlante had expressed "deep reservations" over the terms of a bridge loan that Monte dei Paschi had secured as part of the sale of bad loans.

But in a statement on Monday, Quaestio, the manager of the Atlante fund, said it had decided to approve the term sheet for the senior bridge loan.

"The Quaestio board has agreed to underwrite the Highly Confident Letter for a mezzanine investment in the securitised non-performing loan portfolio of (the bank)," it said. ($1 = 0.9614 euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Crispian Balmer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.